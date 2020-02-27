Shah Rukh Khan starts the celebrations of the Melbourne Indian Film Festival 2020

The Melbourne Indian Film Festival is scheduled to take place in August of this year. But, before the big event in Melbourne, the celebrations for the same launch began in Mumbai last night. In the presence of the only King of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, the event was held to recognize and reward a student with a PhD scholarship from Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University. It has been awarded to a young Kerala researcher, Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi, this year.

Before August 2020, a prelude was held in Mumbai and Shah Rukh appeared as usual. The actor wore a pair of well-fitting black pants and a coat of the same color and combined it with an impeccable white shirt that made him look more elegant than ever. SRK talked about the importance of education and congratulated the girl who won the scholarship. In an official statement, the superstar said: “The key to empowering women around the world is just to provide them with education. I believe that education in India or anywhere else in the world is a step forward. Gopika is fortunate that she will soon study at La Trobe, which is a fantastic university and I'm glad she has the opportunity to do a PhD in her research. I admire the dedication and determination of Gopika. "

