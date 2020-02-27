Senators Bobby Ryan make a hat trick, the hockey world reacts on Twitter

It was an emotional night at the Canadian Tire Center.

In his first home game since returning to the lineup of the Ottawa Senators, Bobby Ryan made a hat trick: his first three-goal game since 2014 and the first multigoal game since 2016. Fans rejoiced and chanted his name, his teammates celebrated him and gave him faucets Ryan was crying on the bench.

The veteran of more than 12 years was playing in his eighteenth game of the 2019-20 season and his second return game after taking a license in November to enter the NHL / NHLPA player assistance program. Ryan recently revealed his struggles with alcohol.

Considered for a long time one of the good boys of the NHL, the night of the American end was announced on Twitter by the world of hockey.

He deserves every second of this. What a acting brother. You are an incredible human and that is what it is about. https://t.co/ijXD4pqu6a – Nathan Thompson (@ NateThompson44) February 28, 2020

This is incredible. Standing ovation for Bobby Ryan. Who gets excited at the bank? I really hope his wife and children are here right now. pic.twitter.com/BcQ4WFw8Dz – Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) February 28, 2020

This is amazing. Very happy for Bobby Ryan, who has always been one of the really good guys in the NHL. Great for the Sens fan to make it even more special for him. https://t.co/zxkVbzXx9h – Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 28, 2020

David Ayres, Jay Bouwmeester, Bobby Ryan. What a week for great hockey stories … and better people. – John Shannon (@JShannonhl) February 28, 2020