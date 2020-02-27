See how Taylor Swift became the man for his music video

Taylor Swift, It's you?

The 30-year-old singer completely transformed her appearance for the music video "The Man."

%MINIFYHTML5871039ced4aa724fdbbf945f7f0bc1b11% %MINIFYHTML5871039ced4aa724fdbbf945f7f0bc1b12%

The 10-time Grammy winner dropped the clip of success, which appears on her album. Lover, Thursday. In the video, Swift dressed as "The Man,quot; and sang on the double standards between men and women.

Swift not only starred in the film, but also wrote and directed it. In fact, the video marked her directorial debut.

Additionally, Dwayne "The rock" Johnson He provided the voice for "The Man,quot; and his father, Scott swiftHe made his acting debut as, according to Swift, the "unimpressed referee." Jayden Bartels, Dominic Toliver Y Loren Gray He made cameos too.

Swift fans noticed enough Easter eggs scattered throughout the video, including references to their previous albums and their Miss americana Netflix documentary. There also seemed to be a subtle nod to his musical battle with Scooter braun.