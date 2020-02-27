See how Kristin Cavallari handles & # 39; & # 39; Roughin & # 39; It & # 39; & # 39; on a camping trip

Welcome to the Cavallari-Cutler camp!

On this brand new night Very cavallari, Jay cutler convinced wife Kristin Cavallari to join him on a camping adventure. Why? Well, since the duo "had been living in the world (of Kristin) lately," he thought it would be good to do an activity he loves.

"I feel that this would be a good way to show him that, I am willing to do things that he also wants to do," Kristin said. Very cavallari camera.

Of course the Very cavallari couple extended an invitation to friends Justin Anderson, Austin "Scoot,quot; Rhodes, Stephanie "Biegs,quot; Biegel Y Mark "Chuy,quot; block. Although the lot was more "glampers,quot; than campers, everyone agreed to go outdoors during the night.

On the way to the camp, Jay tried to assign jobs to others in the group. It is safe to say that it did not go according to plan.

"Do you and Justin want to assemble the tents and Scooty and I are going to light the fire and everything? Or do they want to do the opposite?" asked the retired NFL star.

"What? Are you serious?" James's infrequent tycoon responded. "Yes, no. Justin and I will like it … we will make people drink."