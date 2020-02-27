See how Kristin Cavallari handles & # 39; & # 39; Roughin & # 39; It & # 39; & # 39; on a camping trip

Welcome to the Cavallari-Cutler camp!
On this brand new night Very cavallari, Jay cutler convinced wife Kristin Cavallari to join him on a camping adventure. Why? Well, since the duo "had been living in the world (of Kristin) lately," he thought it would be good to do an activity he loves.
"I feel that this would be a good way to show him that, I am willing to do things that he also wants to do," Kristin said. Very cavallari camera.
Of course the Very cavallari couple extended an invitation to friends Justin Anderson, Austin "Scoot,quot; Rhodes, Stephanie "Biegs,quot; Biegel Y Mark "Chuy,quot; block. Although the lot was more "glampers,quot; than campers, everyone agreed to go outdoors during the night.
On the way to the camp, Jay tried to assign jobs to others in the group. It is safe to say that it did not go according to plan.
"Do you and Justin want to assemble the tents and Scooty and I are going to light the fire and everything? Or do they want to do the opposite?" asked the retired NFL star.
"What? Are you serious?" James's infrequent tycoon responded. "Yes, no. Justin and I will like it … we will make people drink."
Upon arriving at the camp, Jay and Scoot set up their tents and started lighting a fire. As for Kristin and Justin? They were late in their drinking tasks as there was no picnic table.
"Jay is our kind nature lover. This is his arena," Kristin said in a confessional.
"This is where he shines," the famous hair colorist added. "Welcome to Jay's world."
However, Chuy and Biegs were surprised as they did not realize that they were "mistreating,quot; him. When the talent agent realized there was no cabin, the business consultant suggested they go to a hotel.
Chuy certainly seemed to be out of his element as he struggled to build the little store for him and Biegs. Fortunately, Scoot intervened before Chuy hit the tent against a tree.
Things only became more adventurous when the group arrived at the Duck River for a canoe excursion. As expected, not everyone took the canoe adventure. Chuy not only declared that canoeing was "the dumbest thing in the world," but Justin felt terrified of his wobbly boat.
However, Kristin enjoyed her "alcoholic beverage cruise,quot; while having a drink while Jay walked away.
"You know, I like a good outdoor activity. It's very relaxing, just Jay and I just floated," Kristin said later.
Although, the departure was not without problems for Kristin and Jay when the retired American athlete dropped his phone in the river. Still, Jay reacted very calmly to the accident, giving everyone a giggle.
"If I dropped my phone into the water, I would go home," Justin joked.
Anyway, the trip ended with a pleasant note with the group curled up under a woven blanket next to a fire.
"Camping has been great. Really nice for me to leave my phone, relax, escape all the stressful things that are happening," Kristin conveyed in a confessional. "Be here with all the people I love the most and just to see it for a minute. That's the balance between working life and the right one, right?"
As the camping trip was a success, Kristin and Jay invited the group, in addition Jack ketsoyan Y Philippa "Pip,quot; Whitfield, to join them in Italy.
For the next Very cavallari adventure, be sure to watch the new episode next week!
Watch a new episode of Very cavallari Thursdays at 9 p.m., only at E!