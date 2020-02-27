Secret passage dating from 1660 is located within the Parliament of the United Kingdom

LONDON – A 360-year passage once used by the British monarchs has been rediscovered within Parliament, revealing a part of history that was believed to be permanently covered up after World War II.

For decades, it was thought that the only remnant of the passage, built in 1660, was a brass plaque inside Westminster Hall, the oldest of Parliament's buildings, which marked where the entrance would have been.

%MINIFYHTMLd67a909894d010d0ce8e4ffdb73685b113% %MINIFYHTMLd67a909894d010d0ce8e4ffdb73685b114%

Instead, access to the passage had remained hidden from view for about 70 years.

%MINIFYHTMLd67a909894d010d0ce8e4ffdb73685b115% %MINIFYHTMLd67a909894d010d0ce8e4ffdb73685b116%

"To say that we were surprised is a euphemism," said Mark Collins, historian of Parliament's properties, in a statement Wednesday. "We really thought it had been boarded up forever after the war."

The passage, created for a procession to the coronation banquet of the seventeenth century of Charles II, was used for about 150 years for other coronations and by lawmakers to gain access from the hall to the original chamber of the House of Commons. Among the luminaries that probably used the route are, according to historians, Robert Walpole, who is generally considered the first prime minister of Great Britain.