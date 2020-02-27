Secret passage dating from 1660 is located within the Parliament of the United Kingdom

LONDON – A 360-year passage once used by the British monarchs has been rediscovered within Parliament, revealing a part of history that was believed to be permanently covered up after World War II.
For decades, it was thought that the only remnant of the passage, built in 1660, was a brass plaque inside Westminster Hall, the oldest of Parliament's buildings, which marked where the entrance would have been.
Instead, access to the passage had remained hidden from view for about 70 years.
"To say that we were surprised is a euphemism," said Mark Collins, historian of Parliament's properties, in a statement Wednesday. "We really thought it had been boarded up forever after the war."
The passage, created for a procession to the coronation banquet of the seventeenth century of Charles II, was used for about 150 years for other coronations and by lawmakers to gain access from the hall to the original chamber of the House of Commons. Among the luminaries that probably used the route are, according to historians, Robert Walpole, who is generally considered the first prime minister of Great Britain.
Benjamin Franklin would have also spent it on visits to the House of Commons during his time in London. Others who walked the slabs while heading to the chamber were the newspapers. Samuel Pepys; Charles James Fox, Britain's first Foreign Secretary; and William Pitt the Younger, who in 1783 became the youngest prime minister in the country, at 24.
"To think that this gateway has been used by so many important people over the centuries is incredible," said Lindsay Hoyle, the current speaker of the House of Commons, who in recent weeks became the first legislator to visit the finding.
The passage leading to Westminster Hall was blocked on both sides in the mid-19th century as part of the renovation work after a fire in Parliament. The route remained intact for almost a century until it was found by workers performing repairs after the building was bombed in World War II.
In an attempt to preserve that restored access, the workers carved a small wooden door into the adjacent hall panels, but the result proved to be too discreet. Over time, the door was forgotten and historians thought that the repair work of the 1950s had completely blocked access.
The panel, with a small keyhole, went unnoticed, or at least was not questioned, until it was rediscovered last year by a team that reviewed archival documents while working on the restoration plan of nearly $ 5 billion currently in course in Parliament.
After a key was made to fit the keyhole, the team discovered that it led to a small room, within which they found the original hinges for two wooden doors, 11 feet high and 6 feet wide , which would have opened in Westminster Hall.
"The speakers of the House of Commons would have come in this way, many deputies over the centuries," Liz Hallam Smith, historical consultant to the Parliament's architecture and heritage team, He told the BBC, referring to the members of Parliament. "Then it shows that it is a really historical route."
The discovery of the passage was not the only surprise for the team of historians: they also found graffiti dating from 1851 on one of the walls.
When the door was locked in the 19th century, Victorian workers who laid the bricks left a personal mark. Scribbled on the wall, and still readable today, there was a note, part of which said: "This room was closed by Tom Porter, who was very fond of Ould Ale."
Westminster Hall dates back to the 11th century, although most of the Houses of Parliament, also called the Palace of Westminster, were built in the mid 1800s.
The passing decades They have charged their price. In a 2016 report, the building was labeled as a fire hazard, and last year a leak sent water to the commons debate chamber, stopping the procedures.
In 2018, lawmakers approved a renewal program that is expected to cost almost $ 5 billion, but progress has been slow and contractors say the completion of work could be delayed several years.
As the restoration project continues, Hallam Smith, the historical consultant, said the last rediscovery of forgotten history was unlikely to be the last.
"Finding something as important as this was extremely exciting," he said in an interview Thursday. "It shows that the Palace of Westminster still has all these secrets to abandon."