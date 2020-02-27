Scotland will become the first country to provide free pads and tampons

LONDON – Scotland is ready to become the first country to end "period poverty,quot; by providing free health products to women of all ages in the country.

Free menstrual products are now available for students in high schools, colleges and universities in Scotland. And a bill passed by the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday will make pads and tampons free in all areas.

Monica Lennon, the legislator who presented the draft bill, said she was delighted to have attracted support throughout Scotland, including civic groups and "individuals who have had their own experience of period poverty and know what it is not have access to products when they need them. "

Although the bill was passed with 112 votes in favor, none against and one abstention, some lawmakers warned that the legislation faces some obstacles before becoming law, although they were considered to be superseded. One of them is an annual cost that the government puts at around $ 31 million.