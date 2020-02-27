Scotland will become the first country to provide free pads and tampons

LONDON – Scotland is ready to become the first country to end "period poverty,quot; by providing free health products to women of all ages in the country.
Free menstrual products are now available for students in high schools, colleges and universities in Scotland. And a bill passed by the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday will make pads and tampons free in all areas.
Monica Lennon, the legislator who presented the draft bill, said she was delighted to have attracted support throughout Scotland, including civic groups and "individuals who have had their own experience of period poverty and know what it is not have access to products when they need them. "
Although the bill was passed with 112 votes in favor, none against and one abstention, some lawmakers warned that the legislation faces some obstacles before becoming law, although they were considered to be superseded. One of them is an annual cost that the government puts at around $ 31 million.
Buffers have a 5 percent tax in Britain, a tax that the British government has failed to abolish due to European Union rules that classify medical devices as "luxury,quot; products. The block is committed to eliminating all taxes on the products of menstruation by 2022.
Around 62 million pounds, or $ 80 million, collected in taxes on sales of medical devices in Britain have been diverted to charities for women since 2015, civil society minister Mims Davies said last year.
Nearly 10 percent of girls in Britain have not been able to pay for vintage products, and 19 percent have resorted to the use of substitutes such as rags, newspapers and toilet paper due to the high cost, according to research conducted by a charity for the rights of girls, Plan International UK.
The provision of free products also aims to combat the culture of silence and stigma surrounding menstruation, which according to the charity may present risks to the physical, sexual and mental health of young women. According to the investigation, almost half of girls aged 14 to 21 in Britain are ashamed of their periods.
Last month, women's groups criticized supermarkets for putting messages against theft in health product stores, warning that such campaigns stigmatize women who cannot afford the products.
"The period of poverty is a problem that affects women and girls throughout the United Kingdom, and more than a quarter have lost work or school because they could not afford or had no access to menstrual products," said Mandu Reid, leader of Women. Equality Party
"A decade of austerity has led many women to a desperate financial situation," he said, "and many have been forced to use makeshift items, shoplifting or simply leave without these basic needs."