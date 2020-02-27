Scientists cured diabetes in mice, but are humans the following? – BGR

For the vast majority of diabetics, the condition requires daily monitoring and maintenance. The lack of insulin produced naturally by their bodies means constant monitoring of blood sugar levels and insulin injections to ensure that their bodies can carry out vital processes and keep them alert and healthy.

Now, researchers studying the condition have found a potential solution that could lead to a cure, even if it only looks promising in laboratory mice at the moment. The treatment involves the use of stem cells, which naturally turn into other cells in the body, to do the work of insulin secretion and mitigate the need for manual disease management.

When the treatment is performed, the stem cells become beta cells, which are capable of secreting insulin. Researchers have been working on this technique for some time, but they have had to overcome some quite serious obstacles along the way, including the habit of stem cells becoming other types of cells that are not useful in the treatment of the disease. . disease.

Stem cells are like blank boards that can become many different types of cells. That makes them incredibly powerful in the treatment of various diseases, but it also means that they can be a kind of wild card, becoming cells that researchers were not anticipating. That means more and more stem cells are needed to generate the target number of beta cells.

"The more cells outside the target you get, the less therapeutically relevant cells you will have," explains Jeffrey Millman, principal investigator. “It takes about a billion beta cells to cure a person with diabetes. But if a quarter of the cells it produces are actually liver cells or other cells of the pancreas, instead of needing a billion cells, it will need 1.25 billion cells. It makes curing the disease 25 percent more difficult. "

To perfect their approach, researchers have been working on a new technique that increases the efficiency of conversion to beta cells. Now, the team says, they know enough to be able to better predict how many cells will do what they expect, making the treatment even more effective.

In tests in laboratory mice, rodents have been "functionally cured,quot; of their disease, which in itself is an incredible achievement. However, if the same results can be replicated in humans it is a question that must be answered much later. Still, it is an exciting development and could be great news for those with diabetes.

Image source: Shutterstock