Saudi Arabia stops trip to Mecca, Medina by coronavirus | Saudi Arabia News

%MINIFYHTML8945ca948dfea162b2b53d7784561de311% %MINIFYHTML8945ca948dfea162b2b53d7784561de312%

Saudi Arabia on Thursday halted trips to the most sacred places in Islam for fear of coronaviruses only a few months before the annual pilgrimage to Hajj, as the Middle East recorded more than 220 confirmed cases.

The extraordinary decision of Saudi Arabia prevents foreigners from reaching the sacred city of Mecca and the Kaaba, the cube-shaped structure that the 1.8 billion Muslims of the world pray five times a day. He also said the trip was suspended to the mosque of the Prophet Muhammad in Medina.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML8945ca948dfea162b2b53d7784561de313% %MINIFYHTML8945ca948dfea162b2b53d7784561de314%

The decision indicated the level of concern about the outbreak that is potentially spreading to Saudi Arabia, whose oil-rich monarchy has its legitimacy to protect the holy places of Islam.

%MINIFYHTML8945ca948dfea162b2b53d7784561de315% %MINIFYHTML8945ca948dfea162b2b53d7784561de316%

The epicenter in the most affected country in the Middle East, Iran, seems to be in the sacred Shiite city of Qom, where a shrine sees the faithful approach to kiss and touch it in reverence.

"Saudi Arabia renews its support for all international measures to limit the spread of this virus and urges its citizens to exercise caution before traveling to countries experiencing outbreaks of coronavirus," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia said in a statement announcing the decision

"We ask Almighty God to free all mankind from harm."

Indonesia's Foreign Minister on Thursday urged Saudi Arabia to allow its citizens to continue their Umrah pilgrimage. Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority country in the world and often sends about a million people on pilgrimage each year to the kingdom.

"The immediacy of this will impact our citizens because at the time of the announcement, there are Indonesian citizens or perhaps citizens of other countries that have flown there," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters.

Previous epidemics

Disease outbreaks have always been a concern around Hajj, which is required of all Muslims without disabilities at some time in their lives, especially when pilgrims come from all over the world.

The first recorded outbreak occurred in 632 when pilgrims fought against malaria. An outbreak of cholera in 1821 killed about 20,000 pilgrims. Another cholera outbreak in 1865 killed 15,000 pilgrims and then spread throughout the world.

Italians fight in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine (02:12)

More recently, Saudi Arabia faced the danger of a related coronavirus that caused the Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS.

The kingdom increased its public health measures in 2012 and 2013, although there was no outbreak.

While millions attend the 10-day Hajj, scheduled for late July to early August 2020, millions more visit the holy places of the kingdom for Umrah during the rest of the year.

"It is unprecedented, at least in recent times, but given the worldwide spread of the virus and the global nature of the Umrah, it makes sense from the point of view of public health and safety," said Kristian Ulrichsen, a researcher at James A Baker III Institute of Public Policies of Rice University.

"Especially because the Iranian example illustrates how a religious crossroads can amplify the spread and spread of the virus so quickly."

Tens of thousands infected

The virus that causes the disease called COVID-19 has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide, mainly in China.

The most affected nation in the Middle East is Iran, where health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 19 people died among 139 confirmed cases.

Experts are concerned that Iran may be reporting fewer cases and deaths, given the rapid spread of the disease from Iran through the Gulf.

For example, Iran has not yet confirmed any cases in Mashhad, although several cases reported in Kuwait are linked to the Iranian city.

In Bahrain, which confirmed 33 cases until Thursday, authorities stopped all flights to Iraq and Lebanon.

It separately extended a 48-hour ban on flights from Dubai and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, through which infected travelers arrived at the kingdom of the island off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said there were no immediate plans to quarantine the cities, but acknowledged that it may take "one, two or three weeks,quot; to control the virus.

As the 80 million people in Iran are increasingly isolated in the region by the outbreak, the economy hit by the country's sanctions saw its currency fall to its lowest level against the US dollar in a year on Wednesday.