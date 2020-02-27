San Francisco police announce arrest for Bayview recycling theft with racial charges – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott announced on Thursday that agents had arrested in the recent robbery an elderly Asian recycling man who had picked up at Bayview-Hunters Point.

The chief made the announcement at the rally for peace and unity that took place in the same housing project on Osceola Lane, where the incident took place over the weekend.

The suspect faces charges that include theft, hate crime and elder abuse. Scott also said investigators are looking for a second suspect.

The video of the incident was posted on social media on Sunday night. The video showed an older Asian man being mocked, and then threatened and attacked, by at least two African-American men after they seemed to have taken his shopping cart loaded with trash bags full of aluminum cans.

The confrontation, which occurred in front of a crowd of spectators outside the housing project, became uglier when one of the men loudly proclaimed "I hate Asians!" and mocked the victim for losing their cans.

Police learned the identity of the victim on Wednesday with the help of community members. KPIX 5 has decided not to reveal his name.

The victim is a man in his 70s from Kaiping in the Chinese province of Guangdong, according to Tommy Wong of the San Francisco Community Youth Center (CYCSF). The CYCSF is representing the victim and helping him navigate the process of reporting the crime to the SFPD and offering other assistance, Wong told KPIX.

Wong says the victim wanted to make it clear that they were several friendly people in that neighborhood, some of whom gave him their cans. Only a few people surrounded him and mistreated him.

He is baffled by the experience. Wong says he found the victim on Wednesday morning when the gentleman returned, in the streets of Bayview-Hunters Point, picking up cans.

So far, the victim has refused any help. Wong says the man is proud and does not want donations. Although he may be eligible for state or federal assistance, he says the victim refused to complete any paperwork for government benefits.