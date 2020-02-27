Rodri of Manchester City says the final whistle saved Real Madrid in the Champions League last round trip | Soccer news

Aston Villa vs Man City in the Carabao Cup final is live at Sky Sports Football from 3.30 p.m. Sunday





Rodri believes that Manchester City was about to score more goals against Real Madrid

Manchester City midfielder Rodri believes the final whistle was to rescue Real Madrid at the Bernabéu on Wednesday night.

The Premier League City champions produced a dazzling performance that beat behind and beat the Spanish giants 2-1 in the first leg of the last 16 of the Champions League.

Real had led an attack by Isco in the 60th minute, but City was dominant during the second half and claimed a deserved and famous victory with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne in the last 12 minutes.

The problems of the hosts worsened when Sergio Ramos was ejected in the final stages and Rodri believes that City would have won even more convincingly if the game had lasted longer.

The Spanish international said: "They dropped physically in the last 10 to 15 minutes and we took full advantage of that."

"If the game had lasted a little longer, we could still have done more damage, but given the way the game was, it's a very good result for us."

The teams will meet again in the second leg at Etihad Stadium in two weeks. The real may not be as formidable as in the days of Cristiano Ronaldo, but Rodri has warned City against complacency.

Rodri said: "It's a good result, but nothing is done, knowing the opponent we have before us. We will approach the game with the utmost seriousness and I am sure they will fight."

Kevin De Bruyne of Man City scored the winner from the penalty spot

"Of course you can say (when someone like Ronaldo is not there). Those types of players, of which there are basically two in the world, who tip the scales, you realize when they are not there. They are a little flattering.

"But that does not mean they are worse. They have good midfielders and impose more on you. They are still a very tough team. Everyone knows what Madrid is like, what they are capable of."

The game changed when De Bruyne crossed over so that Jesus, who performed a committed performance on the left wing, headed home with a 78-minute draw.

De Bruyne secured the victory from the penalty spot after a foul on Raheem Sterling, who along with Sergio Agüero had unexpectedly been on the bench.

Real complained a lot and hard after the game that Jesus committed a fault to Ramos in the preparation of his goal and that he should not have resisted.

Gabriel Jesus denies having pushed Sergio Ramos before marking the first Man City

Striker Vinicius Junior said: "Everyone knows it's a foul. He (the referee) has a VAR but he didn't look at it. They always blow (the whistle) against us. It's the same in every game, always. It was a missing, definitely. "

The true hero Emilio Butragueño, who is now the director of institutional relations for the club, also gave his opinion.

"Gabriel puts enough weight on Sergio so he can't get there," said the 56-year-old. "Sergio protested. That is quite significant, but the VAR and the referee saw it differently."

Jesus denied being wrong.

The Brazilian said: "It is not a foul. Football is a contact sport, I just put my hands on it. The referee did not discard it because I did not press it."

Rodri felt that Italian referee Daniele Orsato was right in all his important decisions.

He said: "I know Gabriel Jesus, he is very strong in the area and I do not have the feeling that he pushed. It seems that he used his body a little and is intelligent.

"The penalty seemed very clear to me and Ramos was the last man, so it's a red card. The referee was good."