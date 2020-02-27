Robert Pattinson thinks he would look like a complete jerk if he dressed like A $ AP Rocky

WENN / Avalon / Instar

In a new interview, the actor of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; qualifies his fashion choice for the London premiere in & # 39; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire & # 39; in 2005 it was the worst of the worst.

Up News Info –

Robert Pattinson love the rapper A $ AP RockyIt's the fashion choice, but he fears he can't make it.

The "Twilight"He fears the stars that he would look like a" jerk "if he tried to emulate his style icon.

%MINIFYHTMLb1cb51760ff24643c6fe918eb6e6e3d511% %MINIFYHTMLb1cb51760ff24643c6fe918eb6e6e3d512%

"I wish I could dress like A $ AP Rocky," he tells British GQ. "It just has a serious style. We've been in different accessories together and I will see the craziest thing and I really want to use it, but I would look like a complete jerk."

<br />

"Then we will go to the show and see Rocky in it and say, & # 39; Jesus Christ, you can literally use anything! & # 39;".

Pattinson hates many of his old red carpet looks, but his fashion choice for the London premiere in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"In 2005 it was the worst of the worst.

"He wore leather pants with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket," he recalls. "I mean, it literally looked like a child had entered a costume box."