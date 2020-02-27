Rob Kardashian's attempt to obtain primary custody of the dream blocked by Blac Chyna

%MINIFYHTMLa488fa5ddba1f6bbba198496285017a911% %MINIFYHTMLa488fa5ddba1f6bbba198496285017a912%

His lawyer says in a statement: "He will continue to take all necessary measures to protect his children, including the defeat of Rob and his family's last attempt to undermine Chyna's joy as a mother to dream."

Rob kardashianThe desire to obtain primary custody of his daughter, Dream, did not come true. A judge in Los Angeles has rejected the emergency motion ex part of the owner of Arthur George Socks, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

This naturally is good news for Blac Chyna, who denied the accusation stated in his documents. His lawyer said of his client in a statement: "Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family's attempt to take away Dream's agreed custody."

His lawyer went on to explain that Chyna just wanted to "dream in peace" with Dream and Rob and that "the current custody agreement for Dream agreed by Rob has long worked perfectly well. Dream spends a very special time with her brother King and also time with his father, who certainly loves his daughter very much. "

"There was absolutely no basis for Rob and his sister [Khloe Kardashian] to file an ex parte application with the Court regarding the custody of Dream, "continued his lawyer, adding that the documents leaked to TMZ had caused Chyna and her nanny" to suffer significant emotional distress. "This was due to defamatory lies about the two were scattered over the leaked documents.

Meanwhile, a representative from Rob declined to comment.

Rob filed a lawsuit seeking Dream's primary custody last month, claiming that his ex-fiancee is nothing but a dangerous existence for the 3-year-old girl. In court documents, he accused her of snorting cocaine and having fun at home while Dream was present. He also claimed that Chyna previously persecuted people with knives and violently threatened the people around her, among other things.