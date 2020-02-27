Rob Kardashian refuses primary custody of daughter's dream

A judge has denied Rob kardashianThe primary custody request of him and his ex Blac Chyna3 year old daughter Kardashian dream, while continuing his legal battle over the child.

The explosion reported the news on Thursday. Rob has not commented.

In a statement to E! Chyna's lawyer said: "Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family's attempt to take away Dream's agreed custody. He will continue to take all necessary measures to protect his children, including the defeat of Rob and his family's last attempt." . to undermine Chyna’s joy as Dream’s mother and her ability to make a living as a single mother, without Rob’s support. ”

The explosion He said the judge denied Rob's ex parte motion that was filed in January, in which he reportedly accused Chyna of negligent parenting of his only child and substance abuse. His lawyer called Rob's accusations "absolutely absurd."

The reality star had asked that Chyna's time with her daughter be reduced on weekends, with a babysitter gift, and that her ex undergo a drug and alcohol test before each visit.