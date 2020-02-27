Rob Kardashian refuses primary custody of daughter's dream

A judge has denied Rob kardashianThe primary custody request of him and his ex Blac Chyna3 year old daughter Kardashian dream, while continuing his legal battle over the child.
The explosion reported the news on Thursday. Rob has not commented.
In a statement to E! Chyna's lawyer said: "Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family's attempt to take away Dream's agreed custody. He will continue to take all necessary measures to protect his children, including the defeat of Rob and his family's last attempt." . to undermine Chyna’s joy as Dream’s mother and her ability to make a living as a single mother, without Rob’s support. ”
The explosion He said the judge denied Rob's ex parte motion that was filed in January, in which he reportedly accused Chyna of negligent parenting of his only child and substance abuse. His lawyer called Rob's accusations "absolutely absurd."
The reality star had asked that Chyna's time with her daughter be reduced on weekends, with a babysitter gift, and that her ex undergo a drug and alcohol test before each visit.
In his presentation, Rob accused Chyna of organizing multiple parties at his home while his daughter is present. He also claimed that his ex snorted cocaine and made violent threats to people in his home, and also threw objects at them, such as knives and burning candles, TMZ reported in January, citing court documents. The media also reported that he claimed that Dream had begun to "do nude twerking and represent sexual positions that she said her mother had taught her," in addition to using rude language.
"(Dream) tells Rob some of the things that happen and he also hears it from the babysitter and his friends," a source told E! News in January. "(Rob and her family) have noticed serious behavior changes after she spends time at Chyna's house. She returns to Rob and takes time to adjust."
"There have been many times that Dream has been picked up from Chyna's house and has been angered by what happened during his stay," said a second source. "He was very angry and angry when he heard about Chyna's supposed behavior regarding Dream and wants Dream to stay mainly at home or be in the hands of his family / sisters. He would never want to take Dream from his mother, but he wants Chyna get help for whatever she is trying personally. "
Rob's sister Khloe Kardashian He had filed a statement supporting his brother's accusations, stating that Dream would return from Chyna's house acting "aggressive," said The Blast.
Chyna had stated in court documents that she was "shocked,quot; by Rob's presentation to change custody arrangements. "so that Chyna is only allowed to see her daughter from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday with a,quot; monitor "present, instead of the five days a week she now sees and cares about the precious Dream "said the medium.
"All along, Chyna has only wanted peaceful co-father of the precious Dream with his ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian," Chyna's lawyer told E! News. "Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son King Cairo and his daughter Dream Renee more than anything in this world. The current custody agreement for Dream agreed by Rob has long worked perfectly well. Dream spends a very special bonding time with his brother King and also with his father, who undoubtedly loves his daughter very much. "