Riverside doctor arrested on gun and drug charges after allegedly seeing patients under influence – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Riverside family practice doctor faces drug and gun charges on Thursday after police were informed that he was under the influence while watching patients.

Dr. Keith Curtis, 52, was arrested on February 20 after leaving his office, according to Riverside police, who said he was found to have three bags of methamphetamine. A record from Curtis' office threw an illegal drug pipe and a shotgun, police said.

In another office used by Curtis, police say they found the top receiver of an AR-15 style rifle and ammunition. A search at Curtis' house threw more methamphetamines and firearms, police said.

The doctor admitted to detectives that he used illegal narcotics while doing his medical practice, according to Riverside police.

Curtis was arrested on suspicion of possession of illegal narcotics, being under the influence of illegal narcotics and being a person prohibited from owning or possessing firearms due to drug addiction.

According to the California Medical Board, Curtis holds a license as a doctor and osteopathic surgeon who is currently. It has no previous records of convictions or disciplinary actions.

Curtis was released last Friday on $ 10,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on April 21.