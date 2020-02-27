Riots in India: "We can't blame Hindus or Muslims,quot; | India News

%MINIFYHTMLe352a6e7128abe4e7cf37bebb32831c811% %MINIFYHTMLe352a6e7128abe4e7cf37bebb32831c812%

People in the capital of India slowly return to the areas most affected by recent violence.

Some have found their homes and businesses destroyed.

Others have lost loved ones and livelihoods.

But as Tony Birtley of Al Jazeera discovered in the Hindu and Muslim communities of Chand Bagh, people still believe in harmony.