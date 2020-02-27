Home Latest News Riots in India: "We can't blame Hindus or Muslims,quot; | India News

Riots in India: "We can't blame Hindus or Muslims,quot; | India News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Riots in India: "We can't blame Hindus or Muslims" | India News
%MINIFYHTMLe352a6e7128abe4e7cf37bebb32831c811% %MINIFYHTMLe352a6e7128abe4e7cf37bebb32831c812%

People in the capital of India slowly return to the areas most affected by recent violence.

Some have found their homes and businesses destroyed.

%MINIFYHTMLe352a6e7128abe4e7cf37bebb32831c813%%MINIFYHTMLe352a6e7128abe4e7cf37bebb32831c814%

Others have lost loved ones and livelihoods.

%MINIFYHTMLe352a6e7128abe4e7cf37bebb32831c815% %MINIFYHTMLe352a6e7128abe4e7cf37bebb32831c816%

But as Tony Birtley of Al Jazeera discovered in the Hindu and Muslim communities of Chand Bagh, people still believe in harmony.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©