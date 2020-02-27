Riot police were expelled from the Greek islands after clashes in new camps

ATHENS – The Greek government was fighting on Thursday to resolve a crisis escalation in the Aegean Islands, after violent clashes with residents forced it to remove most of the riot police officers it had sent to protect the sites from planned migrant camps.
Hundreds of officers were sent this week to the islands, where the camps already house thousands of migrants, in response to increasingly furious protests over construction plans.
But his presence only increased tensions. Dozens of officers and 10 residents were injured Wednesday in clashes in Lesbos and Chios, and two officers were shotgun wounded. Much of the force boarded the ferries back to the mainland on Thursday.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis would meet with the mayors of the islands later on Thursday in an attempt to resolve some kind of compromise, but his government held firm that he would continue with his plans.
He says new safer reception centers are needed to replace existing facilities, where Intense overcrowding has led to hundreds of tents that are placed around the perimeters.
"There is no alternative plan, it is the only one we have," a government spokesman, Stelios Petsas, told Greek television on Thursday. "Our priority is to create closed camps, and then we can deal with overcrowding."
Neither residents nor local authorities on the islands are inclined to believe the government's promise that it will close the oldest facilities, and the opposition to building more has been intense.
Since the government announced their plans last November, the islanders have organized a series of strikes and protests, expanding their opposition this week after riot police were sent.
On Wednesday, an angry crowd that amounted to nearly 1,000 besieged an army camp that housed police officers sent to Lesbos, with some residents wielding incendiary bombs and homemade shotguns.
Of the 43 officers injured in Lesbos, two suffered gunshot wounds, police said. Nine more officers were injured in Chios, where protesters stormed a hotel used by agents, took them out of their beds and beat them before throwing their belongings out the windows.
Speaking by phone from the ferry to Athens from Lesbos, a police spokesman, Lt. Theodoros Chronopoulos, said two people had been arrested in Chios and those responsible for the shots were being searched.
"Everything is being investigated," he said, adding that tensions had subsided on the island.
Petsas, the government spokesman, attributed the riots to "extreme elements," saying they did not represent the majority of the islanders who had peacefully protested in recent weeks.
Either way, tensions between the central government and local officials are at new heights, raising doubts about the prospects for a compromise.
A key interlocutor in the negotiations in recent weeks, the governor of the North Aegean Sea, Kostas Moutzouris, will not attend the meeting with Mitsotakis on Thursday, said Petsas, citing a video posted on social media that shows the governor talking contemptuously about the first Minister.
Lesbos, and, to a lesser extent, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros, have been the most affected since thousands of migrants have crossed from Turkey in recent years.
Although the influx is now well below the thousands of daily arrivals at the peak of the crisis in late 2015 and early 2016, it has put increasing pressure on overcrowded camps, with human rights groups warning about a increasingly desperate situation.
Mr. Mitsotakis, a conservative, He gained power last year with the promise of taking a tougher line on migration than his leftist predecessor, Alexis Tsipras. His government has intensified the returns of migrants rejected by refugee status to Turkey, as well as the transfer of migrants from the island's camps to the mainland, while accelerating a slow asylum process.
But another of his proposals, for the installation of a floating barrier in the Aegean Sea to prevent smuggling of vessels, has been widely criticized for being inhuman and possibly ineffective.