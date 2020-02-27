Riot police were expelled from the Greek islands after clashes in new camps

ATHENS – The Greek government was fighting on Thursday to resolve a crisis escalation in the Aegean Islands, after violent clashes with residents forced it to remove most of the riot police officers it had sent to protect the sites from planned migrant camps.

Hundreds of officers were sent this week to the islands, where the camps already house thousands of migrants, in response to increasingly furious protests over construction plans.

But his presence only increased tensions. Dozens of officers and 10 residents were injured Wednesday in clashes in Lesbos and Chios, and two officers were shotgun wounded. Much of the force boarded the ferries back to the mainland on Thursday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis would meet with the mayors of the islands later on Thursday in an attempt to resolve some kind of compromise, but his government held firm that he would continue with his plans.