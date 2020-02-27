Richard Kerr runs for his nephew with Rett syndrome

%MINIFYHTML9e950b908117ab4c63934c6c5479760811% %MINIFYHTML9e950b908117ab4c63934c6c5479760812%

In our "Why I'm Running,quot; series, the Boston Marathon runners share what inspires them to do the 26.2 mile walk from Hopkinton to Boston. If you are running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here

Name: Richard Kerr

Age 47

From: North Easton, Massachusetts

On Monday, April 20, I will run the Boston marathon in honor of my nephew, Aidan Freeman, and everyone else struggling with Rett syndrome. Rett syndrome is a unique developmental disorder caused by mutations in the X chromosome in a gene called MECP2, which occurs in about one in 10,000 children. It is even rarer in children. The course of Rett syndrome, including the age of onset and severity, varies from one child to another. As the syndrome progresses, most children lose the deliberate use of their hands and the ability to speak. Other symptoms may include loss of motor skills, onset of breathing and cardiac irregularities, seizures, digestive problems, scoliosis and tremors.

Aidan is a remarkable 6-year-old boy who has exceeded the odds. Aidan is one of the few children living with Rett syndrome. My sister, Tracy, and my brother-in-law, Michael, have previously run the marathon to raise awareness about Rett Syndrome and raise funds to support the research in hopes of one day reversing Rett. This year, I have decided to continue our family's struggle for this important cause!

Running the Boston marathon was always something I wanted to do, but I always lacked motivation or focus. Now, Aidan and the others who are struggling with Rett Syndrome have given me a reason and a purpose for those long and cold morning races. The challenge of running 26.2 miles is nothing compared to what happens every day. I am looking forward to spreading awareness of Hopkinton Rett Syndrome to Boston, and I hope to raise some funds along the way.

