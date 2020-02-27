Relive the craziest confessions of Kardashians in Ellen

Ellen Degeneres It can make the Kardashians say almost anything!
Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has made countless appearances in The Ellen DeGeneres show and each visit brings with it a new pump or real nugget. Whether announcing new babies in the family, responding to controversies or disclosing family secrets, the keeping up with the Kardashians The stars have made some wild and always entertaining confessions to Ellen.
In honor of Kris JennerIn the last quotes in the headlines about which of your children will have a child later, we thought we would take a look at some of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the most memorable moments of other family members in Ellen.
Check out the wildest moments below!
Baby Sex Reveal
In November 2017, Kim accidentally revealed the sex of her third child. "My daughter (northwest) thinks she is really complicated. We had a baby shower during the weekend. I thought: & # 39; I really want to have a baby shower because I want him to feel something approaching and really understand it, "Kim said." People brought toys and gifts. I was opening them all the next day and he said: & # 39; Mom, Sister Baby is not here. I think I need all his toys in my room. I will play with them and make sure they are fine for Baby Sister & # 39; ".
Ellen replied: "She is a toy tester … and you just told us she is a girl!"
Kim about Kanye and politics
In a September 2015 session, Ellen asked Kim about Kanye westThe recent announcement that he would run for president in 2020. "That was a novelty for me," he said, adding: "I think he is serious and I know that if he thinks of something, he will do his best." "
"It's very important not to talk to your wife, but I think it would be fun to be in the White House," said E! The star continued. "I was joking with him. I thought: & # 39; You'll have to reach a second term & # 39; because he loves to redecorate. I thought: & # 39; You're going to want to remake the entire White House and we won't be able to enjoy it, so we will have to follow the flow & # 39; ".
Kim about baby names
During the same appearance in 2015, Kim gave clues about what she and Kanye wanted to call their second child, son. Holy west. "I like the name Easton. Easton West," he said. "I don't think my husband likes that name, but I like it. I won't go in another direction. It's definitely not South. Every time someone says & # 39; South & # 39; I just want to roll my eyes. It is not a good address. "
Kim about Kylie and Travis
Ellen asked Kim if Kylie Jenner Y Travis scott It was broken or not in December 2019. "No, I honestly don't know," he said. "But I think they are really just close friends and amazingly co-parents." However, he left a clear thing about the giant diamond ring on Kylie's finger. "The big ring, they are definitely not engaged," he assured Ellen.
Kendall parental classification
After Kendall Jenner He was forced to classify his brothers' parenting skills in The Late Late Show, Kim revealed how her sisters took the ranking. "First, in her defense, she started with:" You, all are amazing parents. "Then, of course, everyone will take the request," Kim said in December 2019. "I fully understand that Kourtney was sensitive about it because she's an amazing mother. Kendall should have drunk or eaten a tarantula, whatever she had to do. "
Kris in her next grandson
While playing "Keeping Up With the Blank,quot; in February 2020, Ellen asked Kris which of her children will give birth to her next grandson. "Kourtney (Kardashian}. Or maybe Kylie … what do you think? I think Kourtney," Kris revealed, adding: "Maybe Kendall (Jenner)."
Kylie Billionaire State
Kylie revealed if any of her siblings made her have a bad time about her billionaire status in September 2019.
"It's only when we, I don't know, when we are, like in a group chat talking about where we should go on a group trip, and then everyone says, & # 39; Kylie? Are you going to pay for it? & # 39; Or, just things like that, "said makeup mogul. "They are very proud of me, sure,quot;
Kanye and Trump
In 2018, Kris talked about Kanye's polarizing relationship with Donald Trump.
"My job as a mother is to be there for my children and support and love them. You can't control what someone else is doing. I can't always control what they do at any time. But I think what I really want to do is be there to help you be the best version of himself that he can be. He knows that we are there if he needs us. You are always worried when there is controversy and drama and things are happening, and sometimes it is worrying. When you have six children and an extended family and nine grandchildren , a lot of things are happening, "he said. "I just want to be there, be supportive and be there if he needs me. That's where my heart really is."
Khloe Pregnancy Secret
In 2018 Khloe Kardashian It became clear why he kept his pregnancy a secret for so long. "I just wanted to do something myself and write something that was sincere for me," he said. "I've wanted to have a baby for so long and it's the perfect time for me. God always has his plan and I just wanted to do it in my time and when I felt comfortable doing it."
Kanye & # 39; s Pet Peeve
While talking about her almost naked Instagram photos, Kim revealed "And sometimes you could get in trouble with your husband over many photos like that!" Kardashian added, noting that "yes,quot; bothers West at times. "It's like half and half. Because he always wants me to be me and feel safe, and we're having fun, but it also bothers him."
Kim about Tristan's hoax
Kim got really honest about Tristan ThompsonThe alleged traps only a few weeks after Khloe gave birth to her daughter True thompson in April 2018.
"As if I didn't even know how to describe it, besides being so screwed. We were really supporting Khloe, and we're still … you know, she's so strong and doing her best,quot; It's a really sad situation ", Kim said to Ellen "Because one day True will see this and you know … it's very bad,quot;
Kris about Kanye controversy
After Kanye caused controversy by saying "slavery sounds like a choice," Kris told Ellen: "You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all his fans and all those who have been there to support him forever. And , I know it will be explained in its own way and I think everything it does, and I think it is important to say it, always does things with very good intentions, so I will let it be explained when the time is ready. "
