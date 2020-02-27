Relive the craziest confessions of Kardashians in Ellen

Ellen Degeneres It can make the Kardashians say almost anything!

Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has made countless appearances in The Ellen DeGeneres show and each visit brings with it a new pump or real nugget. Whether announcing new babies in the family, responding to controversies or disclosing family secrets, the keeping up with the Kardashians The stars have made some wild and always entertaining confessions to Ellen.

%MINIFYHTML58d3723c4dc0816cdde843169703f13413% %MINIFYHTML58d3723c4dc0816cdde843169703f13414%

In honor of Kris JennerIn the last quotes in the headlines about which of your children will have a child later, we thought we would take a look at some of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the most memorable moments of other family members in Ellen.