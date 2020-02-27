Regional inequality in the United Kingdom "endangers future generations,quot;: Report | News

Birmingham, United Kingdom – The United Kingdom is one of the most unequal countries at the regional level in the industrialized world, with the divisions between the richest regions in the southeast and the poorest in the north, so there is a risk of jeopardizing the perspectives of generations future.

That is according to the final independent report of the UK2070 Commission, published on Thursday.

The president of the commission, Lord Kerslake, the former head of the civil service of the United Kingdom, He said the government had to "go big or go home,quot; to correct the inequality and "level,quot;, in the words of the government itself, the areas of the country that were left behind.

The report calls for a 10-step plan to address inequality, which includes an additional expense of 200 billion pounds ($ 258 billion) over the next 20 years, investment in public transport infrastructure between poorly connected cities, creating new research and development centers outside the southeast of England, and the return of power away from the central government in Westminster.

"The magnitude of the challenge we face is such that we need a generational change if we want to avoid serious decline and division," Lord Kerslake said in a statement.

"Many people in Britain feel abandoned by growth in other places and that has contributed to a bitter debate over Europe. We are now facing a decade of potential disruptions: leaving the European Union, facing the impact of climate change and adapting to the fourth industrial revolution. " "

In human terms

Statistics support the commission's findings. The United Kingdom Office of National Statistics found that, while the average household wealth grew by almost 80 percent in London between 2006 and 2018, and more than 30 percent in the southeast, it decreased by 12 percent in the northeast and the East Midlands.

The marked division can also be highlighted in human terms, with a difference in life expectancy of 19 years between the richest and poorest areas of the United Kingdom.

However, the authors of the report were eager to emphasize that the debate should not be framed as one of the competing regions, and that a reduction in regional inequality would benefit all areas of the United Kingdom.

"The regions outside London and the wider southeast are not reaching their full economic potential, while London and the wider southeast are increasingly experiencing intense pressures on housing, transportation and the environment," the report said.

The report represents a new challenge for this government to put its money where its mouth is and take the necessary measures to delegate power, support infrastructure and rebuild public services. Sarah Longlands, IPPR North

Sarah Longlands, director of the IPPR North expert group and collaborator of the commission, welcomed the findings.

"(The UK2070 Commission) is based on the arguments that IPPR North and others have made over the past 10 years about the divided and unequal nature of the UK economic agreement," Longlands said.

"The report represents a new challenge for this government to put its money where its mouth is and take the necessary measures to delegate power, support infrastructure and rebuild public services, before the March 11 budget."

The next UK government budget is expected to include significant increases in public spending on infrastructure, targeting the Midlands and northern England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a big point by saying that he will focus on the "leveling,quot; areas of the United Kingdom that have historically been poorer, in an attempt to retain voter support in the areas that supported him in the General of last December. choice.

A spokesman for the UK government said great progress was already being made towards regional equality.

"The leveling agenda is about increasing our ambition and moving away from the center of gravity and economic focus of the country of London, boosting local growth and offering opportunities throughout the United Kingdom," they told Al Jazeera.

"We have already made great progress in carrying out the return and job creation with 37 percent of people in England now served by directly elected city mayors and the drop in unemployment levels in all regions since 2010 ".