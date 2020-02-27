Red Oak Lady Hawks High Schools Seek 14th Consecutive Victory – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

RED OAK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The hot Red Oak Lady Hawks basketball team hasn't lost a game since the calendar changed from 2019 to 2020.

Since January 3, Red Oak has achieved a winning streak of 13 games.

%MINIFYHTML9e5f4c3f30ef76cc06dba44dd755091611% %MINIFYHTML9e5f4c3f30ef76cc06dba44dd755091612%

During the streak, Red Oak claimed the District 14-5A title, climbed to # 3 in the state rankings and advanced to the semifinals of the Class 5A playoff region.

The Lady Hawks are two wins away from advancing to the state tournament.

On Friday, February 28, Red Oak will try to keep its perfect 2020 record, and its dream of a state championship alive, when they face Frisco Liberty.

The winner of that game will play the winner of the game Frisco Lone Star / Midlothian on Saturday, to have the opportunity to advance to the state tournament.