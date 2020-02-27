Records reached Southern California – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The dry start for 2020 has some concern about drought conditions in the state and the record high temperatures on Thursday continued to deepen those concerns.

"So today it will technically be a great fire hazard," said Jacob Raabe, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. "Again, that is based on our relative humidity and our wind and temperature, but it is something we are prepared for."

According to the National Metereological Service, Camarillo reached a maximum of 87 degrees, tying the 1932 record, while downtown Los Angeles tied a 1992 record, exceeding 86 degrees. The University of California, Los Angeles also tied its 1992 record, reaching 83 degrees.

"It's wonderful," said Lynette Storlie, a tourist who visits Wisconsin from her husband Merle. “We had a lot of snow below 0, very freezing, a lot of snow. This is like our summer weather, early summer. It is perfect."

For a number of tourists, warm temperatures were a respite from the weather back home.

"Of course it's nice, said Mara Cattaneo, a tourist." I live in London, so it's amazing, but I don't think it's very normal.

Temperatures at Los Angeles International Airport reached 85 degrees, breaking the record set in 1992, and Long Beach Airport also surpassed its 1992 record with a reading of 84 degrees, according to the NWS.

With the highest average in February for the area reaching 69 degrees, it was the perfect and unexpected beach day.

"It's been a little hot in the last few days, maybe around 11 o'clock is when you start to feel that it really gets hot," said Lourdes Sánchez, a resident of Santa Ana. "It wasn't planned today, but it started to feel very warm, so we decided to go out. "

But with the unusually warm and dry conditions that continue, experts say the state is heading for drought conditions.