Reality check: Amy Klobuchar's most memorable debate to date – Up News Info

– Democratic presidential candidates held a chaotic debate on Monday night before Super Tuesday.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar made several claims and caused a viral moment.

GUN SAFETY

The scandalous debate included Democrats shouting and pointing, and former Vice President Joe Biden claiming credit for a bill on domestic violence weapons that Senator Klobuchar says she wrote.

"I am the author of the bill that closes the,quot; boyfriend void "that says domestic abusers cannot go out and get an AK47," Klobuchar said.

"I wrote that law!" Biden said.

"You didn't write that bill," Klobuchar said. "I wrote that invoice."

"I wrote the account," Biden said. "The Violence Against Women Law,quot;.

Who is right? Klobuchar is, because they are talking about two different bills.

Biden was the author of the Violence Against Women Act in 1994. The Klobuchar bill prohibits guns for boyfriends or occasional couples if they are convicted of harassment or domestic violence.

ELECTABILITY

Klobuchar says he is more eligible because of his record of victories in Trump's Republican districts.

"We have to win in the middle of the country," Klobuchar said. "I am the only one up here with the receipts that in reality, repeatedly, while on the ban on assault weapons, he won again and again in the Republican districts of Congress, including Michele Bachmann district."

Klobuchar's statement is true. In 2016, President Donald Trump won 78 counties in Minnesota.

Two years later, Klobuchar recovered 42 of them.

Uncle Dick at a Deer Stand

One of Klobuchar's gun control claims created a viral moment.

"I look at these proposals and say," Do you hurt my uncle Dick at the deer stand? "Klobuchar said.

"Uncle Dick in a deer stand,quot; was a nationwide trend, generating Internet memes and his own Twitter account.

But it turns out that not only Uncle Dick is a real person, but Klobuchar has two Uncle Dicks. She mentions them in her memoirs "The senator next door,quot;.

WHATS NEXT

South Carolina's primary is Saturday. And next Tuesday, the Super Tuesday presidential primaries in 14 states, including Minnesota.

