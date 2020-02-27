Ray J and Princess Love no longer live in the same house

WENN / Winston Burris

According to reports, the couple & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; He lives in separate houses after his big fight in Las Vegas after the Soul Train Awards last year.

J ray and his wife Princess love They live in separate homes after an incident in Las Vegas last November 2019.

The couple welcomed their second child, their son Epik Ray Norwood, in December, a month after Princess accused the R&B singer turned into a reality TV show of abandoning her and her little daughter Melody in Las Vegas, leaving them "stranded" after they attended. The Soul Train Awards in November.

The "One Wish" singer denied the accusations, but then blocked his wife on her cell phone and social media pages, causing Princess to express her personal problems online repeatedly.

Both even threatened to file for divorce, but then met before the birth of their second child.

A source confirmed to TMZ Ray and Princess have not yet reconciled after the terrible experience, and they live separately as they continue to work on their problems and raise their two children.

According to insider information, Princess stays in her luxury condo in Beverly Hills while Ray J lives in a nearby property. According to reports, Princess keeps the children, but Ray comes to visit him every day, and he has his dogs in his house.

They added that there is no talk of divorce at this time, and the couple is using the time apart to focus on themselves and be good parents. However, while Princess is happy with the setup, Ray apparently did his best for Valentine's Day on February 14, 2020, covering his house with more than 2,000 roses in an attempt to recover it.