Ray J and Princess Love live separately!

A recent report on the status of the problematic marriage of Ray J and Princess Love states that while the couple is still married, they do not live together and there are no immediate plans to reconcile.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the couple has not lived under the same roof since Princess revealed on social media in November that Ray J left her and her daughter, Melody, stranded in Las Vegas after she He refused to move to the city. . Princess was eight months pregnant at the time. After she broadcast it on social media, Ray blocked it before apologizing on national television.

According to the media, Princess currently resides in her luxury condominium in Beverly Hills, while Ray J & # 39; s lives in a nearby single house, but Ray comes to visit him every day and has his dogs in his house. Currently there is no talk of divorce, the couple seems to be happily co-raising and focused on their family.