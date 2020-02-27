Home Entertainment Ray J and Princess Love live separately!

Ray J and Princess Love live separately!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A recent report on the status of the problematic marriage of Ray J and Princess Love states that while the couple is still married, they do not live together and there are no immediate plans to reconcile.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the couple has not lived under the same roof since Princess revealed on social media in November that Ray J left her and her daughter, Melody, stranded in Las Vegas after she He refused to move to the city. . Princess was eight months pregnant at the time. After she broadcast it on social media, Ray blocked it before apologizing on national television.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©