Rafael Nadal reserves place in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open | Tennis news

Stan Wawrinka, Grigor Dimitrov and John Isner were also among the winners in Acapulco.





Rafael Nadal beat Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open.

World No. 2 saw his 20-year-old opponent 6-2 and 7-5 in an hour and 35 minutes to establish a final showdown with Kwon Soonwoo, who surprised the eighth seed Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (2) 6 -0.

Nadal won the first five games of his match and, after not being able to serve the set, immediately returned to secure the first match.

The second set remained in service until the eighth game, when Nadal took his second break point.

Kecmanovic, the 50th in the world, backed down, but the 19-time Grand Slam champion stepped forward in the final game to break again and secure victory.

Previously, the second seeded Alexander Zverev was stunned by the American classifier Tommy Paul, with world number 66 winning 6-3 6-4.

Grigor Dimitrov beat Adrian Mannarino in a playoff in the final set while Kyle Edmund of Great Britain eliminated the fourth seeded Feliz Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4.

The American duo John Isner and Taylor Fritz were also second-round winners in Acapulco and Stan Wawrinka beat the Spanish Pedro Martinez 6-4 and 6-4.

