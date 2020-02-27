Radhika Madan talks about Angrezi Medium and works with Irrfan Khan

Radhika Madan made her debut in the Pataaka of Vishal Bhardwaj and then was seen in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The actress is now preparing for the release of her third movie. In Angrezi Medium, she will be seen playing a 17-year-old girl who aspires to study in London. She will be seen playing a little girl from Udaipur and Irrfan's daughter, who goes out of her way to fulfill her daughter's dream. Radhika admits that she is from Delhi and that she initially fit the role of a little girl from the city and understood that the character's thinking process was quite difficult for her.

In an interview, he revealed that he met teenagers in Udaipur and understood what his opinion was about studying abroad. She also had a coach, to understand the nuances and body language of a village girl. When asked how it worked with Irrfan, the actress said: "I was really humble and would rehearse all the lines with me."

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and, apart from Irrfan and Radhika Madan, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia.