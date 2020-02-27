Radhika Madan answers 10 quick questions about fashion for Filmfare

%MINIFYHTML5de3949c265728aebc036211c855c83913% %MINIFYHTML5de3949c265728aebc036211c855c83914%

What do you wear when you want to feel sexy?

I can feel sexy in anything. It's not about what you wear, it's about how you feel.



What is the most precious in your closet?

My white shirts I love wearing white shirts.



Your favorite designer?

Sabyasachi



Your favorite color?

White.



The best fashion tips …

Just be yourself.