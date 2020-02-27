Radhika Madan answers 10 quick questions about fashion for Filmfare

Radhika Madan is on the list of actresses, who have successfully made the transition from television to cinema. The actress debuted with Pataakha and then impressed critics and the public at Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Now it will be seen next to Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Angrezi Medium of Homi Adajania. We caught up with the actress to quickly talk about fashion and the essentials of her wardrobe. Keep reading …
What do you wear when you want to feel sexy?
I can feel sexy in anything. It's not about what you wear, it's about how you feel.
What is the most precious in your closet?
My white shirts I love wearing white shirts.
Your favorite designer?
Sabyasachi
Your favorite color?
White.
The best fashion tips …
Just be yourself.
The best fashion tips you've received …
Do not pretend to be someone you are not.
Your favorite jeans style …
All types. Normal jeans, high waist, flared jeans.
Items you tend to buy in excess …
Clothing.
A Bollywood fashion icon.
Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Items in your closet that you swear …
My pair of blue jeans and my favorite sunglasses.