Pythias Temple in Deep Ellum – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML91f43af5baad2f4602625eb448a2346611% %MINIFYHTML91f43af5baad2f4602625eb448a2346612%

– On the corner of Elm and Good Latimer in Deep Ellum you will find a 5-story brick building that 100 years ago was known as the Temple of Pythias, a fraternal society for African Americans that also served as a meeting place for business and social gatherings . .

Today an important renovation is being carried out in the building, with the aim of preserving and protecting the history and importance of the space.

"It was like the place to go and the place to be," said George Keaton Junior, who founded Remembering Black Dallas. He says the building was the first in Dallas, built by African Americans, for African Americans.

%MINIFYHTML91f43af5baad2f4602625eb448a2346613% %MINIFYHTML91f43af5baad2f4602625eb448a2346614%

“It had an elevator. Before that, many African Americans had never been in an elevator. But since it was a black-owned business, they could … because in downtown Dallas they couldn't use the elevators, "Keaton said.

%MINIFYHTML91f43af5baad2f4602625eb448a2346615% %MINIFYHTML91f43af5baad2f4602625eb448a2346616%

Deep Ellum was originally colonized by former slaves in the 1870s and was a "city of freedmen." According to the National Park Service, the building was built in 1916 and opened as the Grand Lodge of the Knights of Colors of Pythias.

The architect, William Sidney Pittman, is considered the first black architect in Dallas. Pittman, a graduate of the Tuskegee Institute and son-in-law of Booker T. Washington, gave life to a Beaux Arts-style building that featured classical Greek and Roman ornamental shapes.

"It was during an oppressed and dark time in Dallas, but this building represented a time when they could be free and happy and dance and have some time to enjoy life away from everything that was outside the community," he said. Keaton

But the Great Depression led to difficult times and in the 1940s the Pythian Knights sold the building. It became a bank. At one time the red bricks were painted with white spray.

And then, from the 1990s, it became vacant.

"The fact is that there was a struggle of 30 to 40 years of people working to make sure that it was not demolished," Keaton said.

These days, the former headquarters of the Grand Lodge of the Knights of Color of Pythias is turned into a boutique hotel called, The Pittman, named after the architect who designed it more than a century ago.

"That's good, as it will bring more life, not only to this area, but also to the building. I hope to stay there one night," Keaton said.

A new name and a new purpose aim to keep the building standing for years to come.

The Pittman is scheduled to open later this year.