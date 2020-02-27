Putin denies the conspiracy theory that he uses double body | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that he was offered the opportunity to use a double body to make public appearances for security reasons, but said he rejected the offer and never used one.

Putin, 67, who has dominated Russian politics for more than two decades, has been the subject of conspiracy theories in Russia, all without foundation, that he uses a double body or even a small army of them.

One of the most elaborate theories compares photographs of Putin over the years, claiming to have identified several different people posing as him.

But during an interview with the TASS news agency issued Thursday, Putin was shown a list of popular Internet searches allegedly associated with his name, one of which was titled "Double evidence of Putin's body."

Asked "Are you real?" For the interviewer, Putin replied: "Yes," before denying that he uses a lookalike for public appearances for his own safety.

But he said he had been offered the opportunity.

"I rejected the duplication of these bodies. This (the offer) was during the most difficult periods of the fight against terrorism," Putin said, adding that he was referring to the early 2000s.

The former KGB agent also reaffirmed that he has continued to avoid a personal mobile phone, saying he feels "more comfortable,quot; relying on protected media.

He said he had access to a special official phone that could connect to any number he wanted.

Russia fought a war in the southern Muslim majority Chechen region in the first years of Putin's first term and was frequently attacked in attacks by armed groups.