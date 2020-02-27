Public Enemy will perform at a rally by Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles

On Wednesday, February 26, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced that he would hold a rally in Los Angeles with a performance by the legendary rap group Public Enemy.

Reportedly, the event begins at the Los Angeles Convention Center with the doors open at 3:00 p.m. and the event officially begins two hours later at 5:00 p.m. Fans of the hip-hop collective will probably not be surprised to have chosen to act for Bernie, considering they have addressed political issues in the past, especially in relation to African-Americans.

More than a decade ago in 2008, the Green Party vice presidential candidate, Rosa A Clemente, said on her Twitter account that Chuck D almost never endorsed a politician.

The group leader responded later with some of his views, stating that he "believes in repairs,quot; and other issues that people don't talk about. He went on to say that political problems are no longer centered in the US. UU., But they were more related to the world.

On the other hand, not all members of the Public Enemy fan base have supported the idea that he has Bernie's back. An online person tweeted that the senator voted in favor of the Crime Act of 1994, to which the leader of the EP said he "expected nothing." Bernie Sanders has been a popular choice for the presidential candidacy this year, especially among hip-hop artists.

For example, other artists such as Killer Mike, Bun B and TI supported him, as did Cardi B. In July, Bernie and Cardi sat down to discuss the future of the United States. Also, at a later date, Bernie said Cardi B could easily be a presidential candidate if she wanted to be.

Earlier this week, Bernie Sanders was in the headlines for his alleged behavior towards NBC executives, with whom the politician was not happy because of his coverage. Bernie was reportedly offended when a political expert compared him to the "brown coats,quot; or, in other words, the Nazis.

His representative said that no other candidate had received such unfair treatment from a news network.



