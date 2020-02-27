Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas complement each other with their OOTD

All the recent departures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas have made a lot of noise on the Internet thanks to their incredible style and sense of fashion. After spending a few days in Mumbai, Priyanka returned to the United States and joined Nick Jonas before the premiere of The Voice, trained by Nick. Also, recently, Nick shared a video after The Voice premiered. Priyanka was seen buzzing with excitement at Nick's debut on the singing reality show.

And now, Priyanka and Nick were stuck in New York when they dated together and, once again, the couple left their fans impressed with their contrasting but complementary style. In the photos, Priyanka is dressed in an orange turtleneck sweater with white baggy pants. Priyanka added a pair of heels and a matching black hat. Priyanka increased her elegant and casual look by adding a pair of sunglasses. His black bag and a Fendi jacket were noteworthy. Nick opted for a casual but comfortable outfit. He is seen wearing a gray hoodie with an orange tint combined with black pants and white sneakers. Check out the images below.