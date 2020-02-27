Preview of the match – Leeds vs Warrington

Watch Leeds rhinos face Warrington Wolves face-to-face with Emerald Headingley on Friday, live at Sky Sports Arena and Mix from 7 p.m.





Leeds and Warrington collide in Friday's Super League live match

We take a look at what is said before Friday's Super League showdown between Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, live on Sky Sports …

Senior runs over rhinos

It has been a good couple of weeks for Leeds, after having shaken the defeat of the opening weekend at home before a rampant outfit of the Hull FC and then had to wait to amend due to the postponement of the trip to Huddersfield Giants due to the Ciara storm.

Running in more than half a century of points by defeating Hull Kingston Rovers and fighting for a 22-8 victory for the runner-up of the 2019 Grand Final, Salford Red Devils, last Saturday took rhinos to fifth place in the First positions

They are also above Friday's opponents, Warrington, in the points difference and the great Keith Senior of Leeds is satisfied with the start that his former team has made, along with the way the new half runner Luke Gale has adapted to life in Headingley after his injury in recent years.

But, talking to him Gold dot podcast, the old Rhinos center believes there is an area where the team needs to strengthen.

"I still think they lack a bit of depth in the pack, I think they need a good player with attack strength," said Senior Sky sports.

"But there is a lot of pressure on Luke Gale to act. He hasn't played much for a few years and is beginning to gel, and it seems that he really started very well."

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves Live

Leeds has increased his pack strength before Friday's game with the signing of Joe Greenwood of Wigan Warriors on a two-month loan and Senior believes that more experience is needed to help the next generation of players emerging from the youth configuration of The rhinos.

"I think older bosses have to fight for their positions because young people and young weapons are also starting to set the tone," Senior said.

"After two or three more years, they will be outstanding players, but they need someone to help them along with that."

Currie feels the benefit

Sitting outside Britain's winter tour has proven to be the right decision for Ben Currie after a strong start to the season since Warrington's second row.

Ben Currie is satisfied with the way the season started after missing out on Britain's winter tour

The English international Currie made the difficult decision to avoid the return of the Lions to the international scene in an attempt to obtain a full preseason under his belt after difficulties with knee injuries in recent years.

He has appeared in the four Super League games of the Wolves so far and is delighted with the results after sacrificing the opportunity to tour the southern hemisphere.

"It's been three or four years since I last had a full preseason," Currie said. "I also came a little earlier to have free time to get married in the middle."

"The preseason was perfect for me. I received three months of training, physical condition and strength to my credit and you could really see, the way I was training in the final part of the preseason."

"I felt again how it used to be and I'm happy with how I started the season, so I hope it only benefits me."

Currie and his teammates aim to achieve three victories in their first match of five against Leeds in Headingley.

The chances of doing so have received a boost with a welcome return to the Warrington team for captain Chris Hill after serving a three-game suspension, although Matty Ashton is still ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Hagar still waiting in Ward

While Warrington visitors have their captain available again, Leeds still doesn't have Stevie Ward due to the concussion he suffered in the loss to Hull FC in Round 1 of the season.

The absence of the second row led to the aforementioned Greenwood firm on loan, with Ward struggling to clear the strict return-to-match protocols of the RFL that players must undergo after a head injury.

Leeds head coach Richard Agar presented the process that has delayed Ward's return to the side.

"Stevie is week by week," Hagar said Yorkshire Post. "He has to overcome the protocols and at the moment he is not overcoming them."

"He is starting them and then, every time he shows some symptoms, they have to restart them. We will see later in the week if he is overcoming them."

1:03 See the highlights of Leeds's 22-8 victory over Salford last Saturday See the highlights of Leeds's 22-8 victory over Salford last Saturday

However, rhinos have Vice Captain Rhyse Martin available again to face the Wolves after missing the last two games due to a chest infection.

Wolves work to improve performance

When Warrington defeated the reigning St Helens champions 19-0 in Round 2 of the 2020 Super League season, many observers saw him as stamping his mark on the competition for next year.

Since then, however, the Wolves have suffered an 18-8 loss to Wakefield Trinity and had to dig before beating a Toronto Wolfpack 32-22 last Friday after running in a 16-point lead.

Returning to the winning ways was all that worried Danny Walker last time, but the Warrington prostitute is optimistic that they can produce an improved screen when they travel to Headingley this week.

2:08 See the highlights of Warrington's 32-22 victory at home against Toronto last Friday See the highlights of Warrington's 32-22 victory at home against Toronto last Friday

"It was not the prettiest victory (against Toronto), but a victory is a victory: we got the two points, which is all that matters at this stage of the season," said Walker.

"We have been working to correct some mistakes last week. We have worked on some things to improve over last week. We have focused on areas where we can harm Leeds and what we see as weak areas." "