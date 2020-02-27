%MINIFYHTML558d67477d332ca9960ee64c5bd3430011% %MINIFYHTML558d67477d332ca9960ee64c5bd3430012%

The Premier League has revealed plans to launch its official Hall of Fame, with the first two players to be incorporated next month.

The Hall of Fame will recognize and celebrate the exceptional skill and talent of those who have honored the Premier League since its creation in 1992.

Candidates must have retired and only the career of a Premier League player is considered.

The first two members will be announced at a special event on March 19 along with a list of additional nominees that fans can vote for their future inclusion.

"Since 1992, the Premier League has been home to world class players who have defined generations and provided us with compelling football season after season," said Premier League executive director Richard Masters.

"A place in the Premier League Hall of Fame is reserved for the best. It will be an occasion for our fans from around the world to look through the years and help us celebrate some truly exceptional game races."

Each member received will receive a personalized medallion, engraved with the year of their induction.