Premier League Darts: Michael Smith reaches perfection while Gerwyn Price defeats Peter Wright | Darts news

Michael Smith reached a final of nine darts when he defeated Daryl Gurney, while Gerwyn Price defeated Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen defeated his country's favorite William O & # 39; Connor to advance in an action-packed night of the Premier League in Dublin

Meanwhile, there were victories for Gary Anderson and Nathan Aspinall, who recorded 7-5 victories over Rob Cross and Glen Durrant, respectively.

Results night four: 3Arena, Dublin Glen Durrant 5-7 Nathan Aspinall Rob cross 5-7 Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney 5-7 Michael Smith William O & # 39; Connor 4-7 Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price 7-1 Peter Wright

Smith hits the perfect leg on the way to victory

Not many in the capacity congregation expected such fireworks, since Smith's fight with Gurney entered the fourth stage. But boy, Smith delighted the Dublin crowd.

His 180 consecutive years, followed by a payment and shipping 141 brought down the house.

However, although he may have felt on top of the world, he still had a lot of work to do with the players blocked in 2-2.

Smith perhaps struggled to relocate, and a fight broke out when Gurney struggled in his attempt to move from the bottom of the table.

However, the & # 39; Bully Boy & # 39; He finally caught the wave of momentum generated by his perfect leg and achieved a 7-5 victory.

Price flexes your muscle

If it weren't for Smith's heroism, the ruthless 7-1 shipment of the world champion Wright by Price would have made all the headlines of the Premier League's visit to the Irish capital.

The consecutive Grand Slam winner averaged 98.75 and hit 7/16 in doubles, since the & # 39; Snakebite & # 39; below the pair failed to get an answer about the Irish eighty.

Price remains undefeated, and one could say that he is the most fit player in world darts. Undefeated in the Premier League after four rounds, he has reached three of the six finals in the Players Championship so far in 2020.

The price is certainly right at this time.

Gerwyn Price broke into a surprisingly easy win

MVG silences the crowd to move up

O & # 39; Connor received an enthusiastic reception in Dublin, while leaving for & # 39; Zombie & # 39; by The Cranberries – a band from his native county of Limerick. The atmosphere was electric.

Despite facing a chorus of boos, it was Van Gerwen who settled first, taking a break in the first leg and completing it with a comfortable grip.

From there, & # 39; The Magpie & # 39; It came to life and rose again to 3-3.

However, that was as good for the Irish as & # 39; The Green Machine & # 39; He moved at full speed, doing what he knows best and achieving a 7-4 victory that helped him reach the top of the table.

Dublin was a pleasure, very happy with my victory tonight. Willy played well and pushed tonight. Tonight's atmosphere was phenomenal until next year Dublin thanks 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/smiRXDV1I1 – Michael Van Gerwen (@ MvG180) February 27, 2020

Anderson does the job

Anderson snorted and snorted, but finally blew Cross's challenge. The two-time world champion had his problems, losing 13 double darts but dug deeply to ensure a 7-5 victory.

It was an eye for an eye contest, with & # 39; The Flying Scotsman & # 39; adjusting to your new tungsten set. However, the advance reached 4-4. & # 39; Voltage & # 39; threw first, but the leg crawled. Anderson finally secured a break with his arrow 24, but it will have felt as satisfying as a & # 39; nine & # 39 ;, as it was the platform for his victory.

He acted as a shot in the arm, as he followed it with a 14-dart. After stealing the break, he was not going to give in as he secured a 7-5 victory.

Asp's times run perfectly

Aspinall organized a dramatic return to inflict Durrant's first defeat of the Premier League season. The three-time Lakeside winner dominated the first exchanges, while the UK Open champion struggled to settle.

& # 39; Duzza & # 39; He broke into a 3-1 lead at an overwhelming start that had a 144 finish, and seemed likely to move further away in the fifth stage. However, his usually reliable duplication abandoned him, as he lost seven arrows at the end by a three-legged advantage.

& # 39; The Asp & # 39; He sought to take advantage of his momentum, and gained an advantage, but Duzza looked deeply. They exchanged legs, and the game was ready for 5-5.

The decisive stage was reduced to double when the 28-year-old broke the shot to advance 6-5. He then sealed the two points on offer with confidence in the pitch, supporting last week's victory over MVG.

1:17 Nathan Aspinall was not happy with his performance, but he did the job Nathan Aspinall was not happy with his performance, but he did the job

Night five, March 5: Westpoint, Exeter Rob cross vs Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price vs Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright Gary Anderson vs Luke Humphries Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

View daily Darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, March 5 from Westpoint, Exeter at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix with Gary Anderson facing & # 39; Cool Hand & # 39; Luke Humphries Don't forget that the Premier League is open every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.