Postponed! Summer student exchange trips Last victim of coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Sister Cities has postponed a summer student exchange trip to China, and could postpone a trip to Italy next week, as the COVID-19 virus spreads.

Planned trips next week to other European cities, as well as summer trips to Japan are still underway, but could also be affected.

Groups that plan to travel to Fort Worth from those cities have not yet had their plans affected by the impact of the virus.

The organization organizes trips with high school students, as part of a greater effort to expand international relations and promote the city worldwide.

CEO Mae Ferguson said Thursday that they were in regular contact with partners in other cities to make travel decisions.

While it might still be safe to go to some of the places, he said they should consider whether schools, businesses and cultural sites would remain open, or if travel groups could end up stuck in an airport or hotel.

"We will have a good opportunity for our students in the safest environment for them," said Katie Wharry, director of community participation for the organization.

Up to 15 students travel in groups. Some of the students who had planned to go to China opted for a trip to Japan when the trip was postponed.

The groups still plan to travel to Hungary, France and Mexico during spring break.