Porsha Williams seems to cast shadow on Dennis McKinley and feels "Attacked!"

It seems that Dennis McKinley felt attacked when his ex, Porsha Williams threw some shadow at all the men trying to recover his & # 39; girl & # 39 ;. The star of Real Housewives of Atlanta turned to Instagram to share an ambiguous message that was quite general, but he felt he was destined to subtly shade someone in particular.

Obviously, since they are always on and off, and now it is possible for them to break again, it makes sense for Dennis to respond, thinking it was bothering him.

It all started with Porsha sharing this cryptic message that says: ‘(Guys) say anything to get your girl back. "I'm going to get help, I talked to the lady." (Man), what lady? (emoji laughing) ".

In fact, the quotation is not very easy to understand when it comes to what it really means, but judging by your answer, Dennis thought so.

Porsha's fiance and dad responded with their own publication, apparently applauding the reality star.

"I feel attacked," he admitted, adding a nervous smile emoji at the end too.

Of course, it is quite difficult to know if these two are back together and joking or if they were really trying to deny each other.

The last time fans heard, Porsha and Dennis were working to find confidence in their relationship again after the man cheated.

A source shared with HollywoodLife that "they are together, happy and engaged, but they are not planning a wedding at this time." They are simply working to be as solid as they can before walking back down that road. "

Ors Porsha and Dennis keep their relationship and their ins and outs a little more private now that they have reconciled but seem fine. They just don't want people to intrude too much. It has taken a lot of communication, but she is really working to trust him again. It has been shown a lot in the program, but they have been in therapy. Her family had more trouble forgiving him than her, but they love and support Porsha and want her to be happy. "



