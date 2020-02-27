Porsha Williams celebrates her baby cousin's birthday and shares beautiful photos of her

Porsha Williams celebrates her baby cousin's birthday and shares amazing photos with this young woman. Shamea Morton is here for all of them, and says the birthday girl has brains and beauty!

‘Happy birthday baby cousin @theylovestorm_ !! I love you and I am so proud of the beautiful woman you have become! Excited to see you flourish even more, ors️ ’Porsha captioned her post, which includes more photos of this beautiful girl.

Someone commented: ought I thought the first picture was Porsha until I read the caption. They have the same smile Happy Birthday, "and another follower said:" Happy birthday to her! The women in your family really favor each other. And all of you are beautiful!

Porsha's cousin shared the same photo and captioned it with the following words:

& # 39; Umbrella Street, Old San Juan🇵🇷 So there was no umbrella, so I couldn't get the beauty of the bright-styled aesthetic 🥺 They were lost due to the previous disturbances of the current governor, however, it was still an excellent sight to see. Old San Juan is full of culture and great vibes. From people to food, I loved everything. I even tried Root Mofogo in Old San Juan. It is essential if you plan to come to PR. Also: I DID THIS PRESET (Filter) "I am very proud of myself lol."

In other news, Porsha and her baby Pilar Jhena made fans laugh in the comments with some new photos.

The RHOA star turned to social networks, where she shared some adorable photos of her baby who turned 11 months old.

People are still speculating these days if Porsha and Dennis McKinley are fine and if they are still together.

It has been revealed that a source spoke with Hollywood life and revealed that Porsha and Dennis are still trying to solve things.



