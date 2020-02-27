Popular African actress under fire for daughter of & # 39; tongue kisses & # 39 ;! (Video)

Nana Ama McBrown is one of the most popular actresses in the African country of Ghana. And today she is being criticized for a video she published with her 1-year-old daughter.

The video, which was reissued by Ghana's main news source, The Pulse, shows Nana Ama McBrown kissing her daughter, using her tongue.

You can also see the father of the child in the video, and seems to be giving his consent to this strange behavior.

And the video is causing outrage throughout Africa and around the world. The video has gone viral and has disturbed millions of people in the African nation.

Here is the video: the warning can be annoying

Nana is a Ghanaian actress, television presenter and music writer. She rose to fame for her role in the television series, Tentacles. Later, he found the main success after his role in the two-language film Asoreba.