Police seek to identify 2 suspects in the theft of Farmington Hills – Up News Info Detroit

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Police Department is requesting public assistance to identify two suspects who broke into a house in a subdivision near Orchard Lake and 11 Mile Roads.

It happened on February 21 at approximately 6 p.m.

Officers were sent to the residence due to an alarm and found a door without security.

Officers checked the house and the victim reviewed the surveillance video of his alarm system.

The video shows two men who appear to be around 20 years old inside the house before the officers arrive. It is said that the first suspect is a white man in his 20s and the second suspect is a black man in his 20s wearing a black shirt with orange letters.

This is an ongoing investigation and uniform patrols in the area were increased.

Anyone who has information about this investigation or anyone who recognizes the two suspects in the photos should call the Department of Command of the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

