Police look for suspect involved in 2 home invasions in Troy – Up News Info Detroit

TROY, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Troy police department is seeking public help to find a suspect involved in two home invasions.

On February 23, Trojan officials reported two house invasions, one in the Mayflower 2000 block and another in the 2000 Bridal Path block, along with an attempted invasion of the house in the Mayflower block 2100.

These streets are all located north of Long Lake and east of John R.

In Bridal Path, the suspect opened the sliding glass door and entered the house. Approximately $ 5000 was taken on jewelry and other items. This incident occurred sometime between 2 p.m. on February 21 and 2:30 p.m. February 23

In Mayflower, the suspect also opened the sliding glass back door and entered. Approximately $ 5000 in jewelry and other items were taken out of the house. This incident occurred on February 23 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

In the Mayflower block 2100, a resident called 911 on February 22 at approximately 10 p.m. The caller saw and heard someone in his backyard. When the resident turned on the porch light, the suspect left. A search for K9 was initiated but the suspects were not located.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.

