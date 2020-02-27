Police investigate alleged racist abuses in Millwall-Birmingham | Soccer news

Clotet: "It is in the hands of the authorities. I heard a comment from a person, not something general,quot;





Jeremie Bela of Birmingham (right) was allegedly racially abused during Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Millwall

Police are investigating a charge of racist abuse by a spectator during Millwall's game against Birmingham in The Den on Wednesday night.

Birmingham manager Pep Clotet says he reported an abuse incident aimed at Birmingham player Jeremie Bela during the first half.

Clotet told Sky Sports: "I heard a comment and reported it to the official room, because that's what they told us.

"The protocol was activated and is now in the hands of the authorities. I heard a comment from an individual, nothing general.

"I am pretty sure that these kinds of actions should not be heard on a soccer field."

"All clubs are working very hard with the authorities to slowly forget it."

"We are all human and the players work very hard to get where they are, and it is our duty to take care of them."

"But I want to reiterate that it was something individual and I only heard it once."

When asked about the accusation, Millwall's manager Gary Rowett said: "That means it was heard correctly."

"Recently we had a similar situation in which an accusation was made in the club and it was unfounded."

"I am not suggesting that this is the situation here.

"In the whole country we don't want to hear the kind of suggested comment.

"I didn't hear any comments, so it's hard for me to say something else."

Police say no suspects have yet been identified and investigations continue.