Police: Child hit by a vehicle trying to board the school bus in St. Paul – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – St. Paul police say a child was hit by a car trying to board a school bus on Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Robert Street, south of Plato Boulevard, in the West Side neighborhood.

The child's condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and the Up News Info crews are on their way, so check back for more information.