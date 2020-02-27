Polanski will skip the French Oscars to avoid the & # 39; public lynching & # 39; | News

%MINIFYHTML86e27c43ff6f828b8a0c5133a8c0c17b11% %MINIFYHTML86e27c43ff6f828b8a0c5133a8c0c17b12%

Franco-Polish film director Roman Polanski will not attend the César Awards ceremony in Paris on Friday, amid criticism after his last awards nominations despite several accusations of sexual assault.

The filmmaker premiered, An Officer and a Spy, in France last year, days after a French actress accused him of having raped her in 1975 when she was 18, during a ski vacation in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Polanski, 86, has denied the accusation.

"The activists are already threatening me with a public lynching," Polanski said in a statement, adding that he wanted to protect his staff and his family.

Feminist groups denounced the film's nominations at the César Awards, the French equivalent of the Oscars, and called for a boycott of the film.

The news comes in the wake of a guilty verdict for former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, which was a milestone for the #MeToo movement driven by his case from the end of 2017. He was convicted of sexually assaulting a former assistant production and rape a former aspiring actress.

In mid-February, the direction of the Cesar Academy resigned en masse after weeks of controversy centered on Polanski and the 12 nominations for his film.

French Culture Minister Franck Riester called for the academy to function democratically and Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa also condemned the decision to nominate Polanski's film.

Polanski fled the United States after pleading guilty in 1977 to having illegal sex with a 13-year-old girl in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, some of France's leading color stars criticized the French film industry, accusing it of limiting black artists, of North African and Asian origin to stereotyped parts.

In an open letter on the eve of the Cesars, they criticized the "invisibility,quot; of minorities both in front of the camera and behind it.

The 30 signatories criticized the hypocrisy of an industry that this year invited black American director Spike Lee to lead the jury at the Cannes film festival while pushing black creators to the margins of their country.

The letter, which was also signed by the director of La Haine Mathieu Kassovitz and favorite artist Olivier Assayas, said that "minority actors, directors and producers were almost invisible,quot; in France.

"Colored actors are given insignificant parts that would never justify obtaining a Cesar," the letter complained.

The call echoes the #OscarsSoWhite movement in the US. UU. It started in 2015 and has spread loudly through social networks.

Eriq Ebouaney, the star of the historical drama "Lumumba,quot;, said that, apart from "some exceptions like Omar Sy … when French actors of color get a role, it is in a film about urbanizations,quot; in the poor and poor country. restless suburbs

Sy, better known for The Intouchables, was absent from the list of signatories, although he had previously demanded a "deep reform,quot; of the Cesars.