Photo of men in prison goes viral – Millions of women & # 39; lust & # 39; behind the inmates!

A photo of a group of male inmates has gone viral, on Facebook and Instagram. And MTO News learned that millions of women have already seen and appreciated an image of inmates.

It all started when Jay Tee, a popular social media star, posted a photo that showed 5 shirtless inmates. Jay, who is openly gay, captioned the image: "Take me … to … to jail."

Here is the post:

The image quickly went viral and was shared more than 100,000 times on Facebook and republished on Instagram more than 500,000 times.

MTO News learned that the photo was taken last year, inside a South Carolina jail. It is not clear if any of the men are still incarcerated.

But what is clear is that all men are now stars of social networks. Women from all over the world congratulate men on their appearance. And many are even offering to send money to men for their store account.