Pete Davidson reacts to Ariana Grande by calling their relationship a distraction: "My career would end tomorrow if I painted brown,quot;

Pete Davidson reacts to Ariana Grande by calling their relationship a distraction: "My career would end tomorrow if I painted brown"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
If there is something that Ariana Grande is good at, it's playing those high notes and talking about her ex. Well, his ex-fiance Pete Davidson is not about to go out like this! In 2019, Ariana appeared on the cover of Vogue, and described her relationship with Pete as a distraction, and he has a lot to say about it.

“I met Pete, and it was an incredible distraction. It was frivolous, funny, stupid and unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn't know him, "Ariana said during her interview, and while Pete let him go for a while, he's giving some shade in his new Netflix special. "Pete Davidson: Alive From New York."

Shortly after the publication of the interview, many people came from Ariana for looking too brown on the cover, and Pete makes a little joke about her skin tone and her comments about their relationship.

Can you imagine if I did that? Pete says. “My career would end tomorrow if I painted brown spray and jumped on the cover of Vogue magazine and started talking about my ex. Can you imagine if I did that shit? Like, "Yes, I was just fucking her because I was bored and then Fortnite came out."

He even jokes that while she was praised for his comments, he dealt with people who called him "ass eyes."

"Sometimes life is a bit unfair," he said. "My biggest fear is that a 9 year old boy shoots me in the back of the head with a ponytail and the last thing I'm going to hear is,quot; canceled. "

Do you think Pete is right? Or does it sound like a bitter ex? Let us know in the comments, Roomies!

