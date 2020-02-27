Paul Nicholls backs the Clan Des Obeaux before the Gold Cup | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML40622b96896eeff5ce9f9727b0eb17e711% %MINIFYHTML40622b96896eeff5ce9f9727b0eb17e712%





The Clan Des Obeaux, trained by Paul Nicholls, won the persecution of King George VI in Kempton on boxing day

%MINIFYHTML40622b96896eeff5ce9f9727b0eb17e713% %MINIFYHTML40622b96896eeff5ce9f9727b0eb17e714%

Paul Nicholls is confident that the Clan Des Obeaux can rest his ghost of Cheltenham by providing him with a fifth Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners record.

%MINIFYHTML40622b96896eeff5ce9f9727b0eb17e715% %MINIFYHTML40622b96896eeff5ce9f9727b0eb17e716%

The double winner of King George Chase VI will try to have the sixth time of luck on the track improving his fifth place in the main event 12 months ago.

Although the Clan Des Obeaux went blank on his five previous visits to Cheltenham, the champion coach still qualifies him as one of his best chances to win at this year's Festival.

Nicholls said: "He hasn't won in Cheltenham yet, but maybe it will happen in two weeks. Some have said he doesn't act in Cheltenham, but he hasn't run too badly there."

"Whisper didn't hit him much in a rookie chase there and carried the maximum weight, and he was second in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup when he was half the horse he is now.

"He ran well in the Gold Cup last year, he was fifth and he jumped the last blow there with them, but he didn't finish at all."

"I think Clan has a great opportunity and I am calmly sure he will give us a good career."

The Clan Des Obeaux intensified its preparations on Thursday by impressing in a gallop at the Wincanton racecourse.

Working with stable partner Frodon, he moved well throughout the two-mile exercise before hitting the line hard under Harry Cobden.

Nicholls said: "He looks absolutely fantastic in his coat and did proper training with Frodon for two miles."

"It was part of his preparation to go somewhere this week. I loved how this boy worked, it was particularly good."

Nicholls believes that not directing the Clan Des Obeaux between King George and the Gold Cup, along with mounting it slightly differently, will help increase his chances of glory.

He said: "Last year we went to Denman Chase and went to Cheltenham. This year we had a different preparation, since we have realized that he is at his best when he has a career, and then a good gap."

"We mounted it in the foreground last year and this year we will ride it with a little more moderation, we will take our time with it and deliver it late."

"The key for him is that he is a year older and has had a different preparation. He is very effective when he is very fit and fresh, which is a combination that is lethal."

While fellow stable Frodon has a Gold Cup ticket, the Ditcheat manager confirmed that the eight-year-old will try to repeat his heroics last year at Ryanair Chase.

Nicholls said: "He was last year's hero. He is in the Gold Cup, but he will almost certainly run in the Ryanair, unless things change greatly.

"He loves Cheltenham, he loves to go left-handed and he loves that new course. If it kept raining, it wouldn't hurt him."

"He is in a good place with himself and really ready to defend his crown."

With Nicholls reporting that Frodon is in good condition, he remains confident that he can build on his latest success at Kempton by becoming the second consecutive winner of the Ryanair.

He added: "He ran in the Old Roan with the highest weight, using it as preparation for the Betfair Chase, and of course all the fences came out and he basically had a gallop round.

"He then performed poorly at Betfair Chase and Clifford (Baker) examined him and discovered that he had grade four ulcers."

"He worked very well with the Clan Des Obeaux. He loves this time of year and is exactly where he wants to be."