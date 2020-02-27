Patrik Laine injury update: Winnipeg Jets striker leaves the game after blocking the shot

The Winnipeg Jets are locked in a tight playoff race and could now be without Patrik Laine. On Thursday night, the end went in the first period against Washington Capitals with a lower body injury and the team announced that it would not return.

In a deep showdown in the Jets area less than two minutes from the game, the disc returned to Michal Kempny at the point and the defender fired a timer that fired from inside Laine's left skate. The Finn came down immediately and struggled to skate while he remained on the ice until he could get off. He was seen with pain in the bank and ended up going through the tunnel in need of help while limping.

If Laine, who only saw 23 seconds of game action, is out for any amount of time, it will be a big hole in the Jets' offense. The 21-year-old end of fourth year ranks third in the team in goals (26) and points (59). Upon entering Thursday's games, Winnipeg was tied for points with Nashville for the second wild card spot.

The Jets have been hit by the error of the injury, and if Laine can't go, he would join a growing list of injuries for Winnipeg, who has lost 282 men's games this season. The Bryan Little center was ruled out for the rest of the season less than two weeks ago with a perforated eardrum, joining his front teammates Adam Lowry and Mathieu Perreault in the injured reserve.