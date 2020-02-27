Pat Kessler talks to Minnesota voters before Super Tuesday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It's Monday at the popular Park Cafe in St. Paul Park, and the political conversation is as strong as morning coffee.

Everyone has an opinion before the presidential primaries of the Minnesota Super Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTMLd2915ee8a3b60999e98ee2f7f255c0f211% %MINIFYHTMLd2915ee8a3b60999e98ee2f7f255c0f212%

“First, beat Trump. First and all, ”said one client.

"I'm looking at Bloomberg. I don't care if he has a lot of money," said another client.

Breakfast with Bernie and Buttigieg and Bloomberg, and of course, President Trump. John Hogoboom says that today is better than four years ago.

READ MORE: The Bernie Sanders campaign publishes a list of more than 50 min. Of politicians, activists and leaders who support him

"I give Trump a lot of credit," said Hogoboom. “I feel safer in the United States. I think the United States is safer than it was before … The economy seems to be working well, and everything seems to be on track. "

John Graber did not vote for Trump or Hillary Clinton in 2016. This year, he is still undecided, but he is voting for Democrats due to climate change.

"Politically, I don't like the fact that we are leaving the environment. I really feel that Trump is taking us out of environmental concerns. He is selling to the United States," Graber said.

Across the city, at the University of Minnesota, there is a visible presence of Bernie Sanders.

“Medical and university care and free stuff. That is definitely the reason I love Bernie the most, "said Ruchi Kushwaha, a sophomore.

And at the ME,amp;I Fitness and Performance Center in North Minneapolis, Up News Info met Tyler Phillips. Run a company that helps students of color close the achievement gap. He wants a president with "morals and values."

READ MORE: Reality check: Amy Klobuchar's most memorable debate to date

"I feel that morally and ethically I would like someone to represent us with higher values," said Phillips.

Regardless of the party, voters are exhausted by poisonous politics.

"People are fair, they are rude. They are simply rude at this time," said Phyllis Schossow, a resident of St. Paul Park. "I'm really tired of that. I guess I've always been,quot; nice Minnesota. "

Back at Park Cafe, owner Keith Franke, a former Republican legislator, says he is hearing one thing clearly: Enough.

"Whether democrat or republican, or as you want to distort your partisan division, many of the policies seem to be working, but the personality could change," said Franke.

Up News Info's live Super Tuesday coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. on CBSN Minnesota, followed by Up News Info 4 News at 10.