Home Local News Part of Denver Bannock Street will be closed to cars, authorities say

Part of Denver Bannock Street will be closed to cars, authorities say

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Part of Denver Bannock Street will be closed to cars, authorities say
%MINIFYHTML1f344e9c338334bfae5999e1417b80bb11% %MINIFYHTML1f344e9c338334bfae5999e1417b80bb12%

%MINIFYHTML1f344e9c338334bfae5999e1417b80bb13%%MINIFYHTML1f344e9c338334bfae5999e1417b80bb14%

%MINIFYHTML1f344e9c338334bfae5999e1417b80bb15% %MINIFYHTML1f344e9c338334bfae5999e1417b80bb16%

Park near the Colorado Capitol to reopen shortly after rat infestation, increase in the homeless camp

The park adjacent to the Colorado Capitol will reopen perhaps as soon as next week, city officials say, minus two dead trees that had housed many of the rats that infested the area. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment closed the state-owned area, officially called Lincoln Park, in mid-January amid growing reports of human and animal waste, drug paraphernalia, food …

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©