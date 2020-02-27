Part of Denver Bannock Street will be closed to cars, authorities say

%MINIFYHTML1f344e9c338334bfae5999e1417b80bb11% %MINIFYHTML1f344e9c338334bfae5999e1417b80bb12%

Park near the Colorado Capitol to reopen shortly after rat infestation, increase in the homeless camp February 25, 2020 at 2:51 p.m.

The park adjacent to the Colorado Capitol will reopen perhaps as soon as next week, city officials say, minus two dead trees that had housed many of the rats that infested the area. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment closed the state-owned area, officially called Lincoln Park, in mid-January amid growing reports of human and animal waste, drug paraphernalia, food …