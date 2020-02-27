Parents of a son with autism create non-profit autism studies to help young adults – Up News Info San Francisco

by Allen Martin and Jennifer Mistrot

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX 5) – On a recent trip to Cadence Farm in Sonoma, Janet Lawson and Dan Swearingen watched the students while learning basic horse training skills, from understanding the correct way to give horses a gift, to how Take care of them and clean up after the animals.

The lessons were taught by instructors from the nonprofit Square Peg Foundation, but the students are part of Autistry Studios, a nonprofit organization based in San Rafael that caters to young adults with autism.

Lawson and Swearingen founded Autistry Studios 12 years ago after the husband and wife team saw their own son, who also has autism, struggling with opportunities after high school.

"We look for what would come next, what was your career?" Lawson remembered. "You know, we are adults much longer than children, and it is a long way from graduation to high school until the end of your life. That is many years. And we were leaving, what will you do?

Then Lawson, a licensed therapist, and Swearingen, a now retired astrophysicist, decided to serve his son and others with full-time autism. Autistry Studios offers project-based therapy programs, such as workshops for creators and web design, homework help, life skills and even daily meals.

The low proportions of student by instructor give each aspect of the program a personal feeling. The students choose the projects themselves. The general objective of each student is to address issues such as anxiety, emotional regulation and social communication.

"It gives some kind of structure to creativity," Steven Waite explained. "Some like specific projects to put them in."

For Swearingen, planning the project with its students is key.

"It's the planning and problem solving and dealing with the stress they encounter in doing this, and that's the really important thing," said Swearingen. "That is something that most people in the autism spectrum need to learn."

And seeing your students, along with your child succeed, is what keeps Lawson and Swearingen on track.

"When you see one of your students you have worked with for a while, make a change and realize how well they are doing," Lawson said. "There is no way to evaluate that. It makes me happy."